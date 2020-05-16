Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Human remains were found near Coleford on Tuesday evening

A woman has appeared in court charged with murder following the discovery of human remains in two suitcases.

Gareeca Conita Gordon, 27, appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court by videolink, accused of killing a woman between 14 April and 12 May at her home in Birmingham.

Police are awaiting DNA test results to establish the identity of the victim.

Ms Gordon, of Birchfield, Birmingham, was remanded in custody to appear at Gloucester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mahesh Sorathiya, 38, of Denmore Gardens, Wolverhampton, also appeared before magistrates charged with assisting an offender - namely Gordon - on a date between 25 April and 12 May.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Gloucester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Image caption Police searches have been carried out in the Forest of Dean

The remains were found close to a quarry near Coleford in the Forest of Dean on Tuesday night.

Gloucestershire Police said a post-mortem examination was found to be inconclusive and further examinations were under way.