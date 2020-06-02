Image caption The paraglider hit cables in Eastington, near Stroud, causing fires and a power outage

A paraglider died when he crashed into overhead power lines in a Gloucestershire field.

The victim, aged in his 40s, struck the power lines in Eastington, near Stroud, at about 13:20 BST on Tuesday.

A number of fires broke out as the cables came down, the fire service said, and power was affected in about 500 homes.

The paraglider was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, police said.

Western Power said it expected to get electricity restored at the affected homes by 19:30.