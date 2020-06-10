Man in his 20s dies in crash near Nailsworth

A man in his 20s has died after his car left the road near Nailsworth in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police said a silver Hyundai coupe was the only vehicle involved in the crash at about 03:15 BST on the A46 Bath Road at Barton End.

The man from Bristol was pronounced dead at the scene and police have appealed for information.

Several road closures remain in place around the A46, with collision investigators at the scene.