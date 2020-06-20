Prolific burglar arrested and returned to prison

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Danny O'Loughlin was arrested on the M25 close to Clacket Lane Services

A prolific burglar has been arrested and returned to prison after he breached the terms of his release.

Danny O'Loughlin, 44, formerly of Waterloo Street, Cheltenham was jailed in 2008 for his part in a series of raids on country houses.

High value antiques were stolen from country estates in Worcestershire, Wiltshire, Berkshire, and Oxfordshire.

Gloucestershire Police said he was arrested on the M25 close to Clacket Lane Services on Thursday.

A spokesperson said O'Loughlin had breached the terms of his licence and an arrest warrant was issued for him following consultation with the police and probation services.

West Mercia Police, Thames Valley Police and Kent Police collaborated with Gloucestershire Police to arrest him.

'Most valuable domestic burglary'

O'Loughlin has also been charged with being unlawfully at large, police said.

One of the raids, on Ramsbury Manor, the home of property tycoon Harry Hyams near Marlborough, Wiltshire, was thought to be the most valuable domestic burglary ever committed in the UK.

He was sentenced in 2008 to 11 years in prison but his jail term was increased by a further 25 months by a judge in 2010.

The gang got away with antiques and art valued at about £30m.