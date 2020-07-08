Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption The court was told that Aaron Anderson purchased the Audi car and designer trainers using the proceeds from drug dealing

A drug dealer who used his profits to "live the high life" has been jailed for five years and four months.

Aaron Anderson, of Deans Way, Gloucester, used the money to buy 61 pairs of designer trainers worth almost £12,000 and an Audi car.

The 28-year-old was first arrested after he drove into a crowd of rugby supporters at the city's Kingsholm stadium on 26 October, 2019.

"You've been very foolish," Judge Ian Lawrie told Anderson.

Gloucester Crown Court was told Anderson had driven into the rugby fans as they left the stadium and threatened them with a baseball bat.

Police arrested Anderson who was found to have 3.74g of high purity cocaine.

Prosecutor Ramin Pakrooh said police subsequently found seven packages of herbal cannabis and 84g of cocaine valued at £8,400 during a search of Anderson's home.

They also found 61 pairs of designer trainers, valued at £11,968, a baseball bat covered in barbed wire and "drug-related paraphernalia".

Image caption Anderson was first arrested after driving into rugby supporters leaving Kingsholm following Gloucester's victory over Wasps

Mr Pakrooh said police released Anderson under investigation but he was arrested again on 13 April for driving dangerously.

Anderson pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property during Tuesday's hearing. He had already admitted dangerous driving in St Oswalds Road, Gloucester, on 13 April and possessing class A and B drugs.

The charges of driving dangerously and using unlawful violence towards others on 26 October in Kingsholm Road were withdrawn.

Matthew Harbinson, defending, said Anderson had been in a domestic relationship which led him into a drug habit which evolved into dealing.

"He was using the money to live the high life. Nobody needs £11,000 plus worth of trainers," he said.

The value of all items was estimated at £69,690 and will be subject to a proceeds of crime hearing in December.

Judge Lawrie banned Anderson from driving for two years from the date he is released.