Image copyright Tim Jones Image caption Tim Jones has built up a loyal following and regularly has more than 25,000 views on the shows he performs at home

A singing police officer whose uplifting lockdown videos went viral has recorded a song to raise money for a children's mental health charity.

PC Tim Jones' videos and live shows on social media have brought him thousands of followers from all over the world.

He was asked to record the charity single, Our Girl, by a friend who wrote it at his daughter's bedside while she was being treated in hospital.

Proceeds from the song, to be released on Saturday, will go to Place 2 Be.

Mr Jones began a challenge to sing one song a day for a month during lockdown. It was his rendition of Sweet Transvestite from The Rocky Horror Picture Show while dressed in police uniform that saw his videos take off.

Our Girl was written by Robert Vestey, whose daughter Emilia, 15, suffers from stress-related seizures which have affected her school work and mental health.

Image copyright Brew 22 Image caption Robert Vestey (far left) wrote Our Girl and plays in the band Brew 22

Mr Jones said: "It was emotional and I got choked when I first tried to sing it. I can relate to it massively as I have a daughter of a similar age.

"He wrote it while Emilia was unconscious and he was sat beside her waiting for her to wake up. I found it a very moving song.

"We feel this track resonates with not only children and students struggling during lockdown without friendships and routines, but also with families who have loved ones in hospital."

The song has been recorded with Mr Vestey's band Brew 22, with all proceeds going to the Place 2 Be charity which offers counselling and wellbeing support.