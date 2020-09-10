Former Gloucester councillor denies upskirting charge Published duration 2 days ago

image copyright Gloucester City Council image caption Lee Hawthorne is due before Bristol Crown Court on 9 October

A former Conservative councillor has denied taking an upskirt photo in a branch of TK Maxx.

Lee Hawthorne, 40, of Abbeydale in Gloucester, is accused of committing the offence at the town's Northgate Street store on 27 June 2019.

Mr Hawthorne pleaded not guilty to one charge under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and asked for the matter to be dealt with in crown court.

He was released on unconditional bail until 9 October.

The charge alleges that he took a photo of a person's "genitals, buttocks or underwear without their consent for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification".

Mr Hawthorne resigned as a Gloucester City councillor in April.

image copyright Google image caption Mr Hawthorne is alleged to have committed the offence at the store on Northgate Street