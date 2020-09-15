Photographer Quintin Lake completes British coast walk
- Published
A photographer has said completing a five-year hike around the British coastline was "enriching for the soul".
Quintin Lake from Cheltenham has walked the 6,600 mile (10,600 km) route in sections, going clockwise.
Mr Lake has finished his walk at St Paul's Cathedral in London, where he began it in April 2015.
He is due to write a book about his self-supported journey and exhibit some of the hundreds of photographs he has taken during the project.
"Overall I absolutely loved it. It's been enriching to my soul," he said.
"As a photographer I feel I have produced a strong body of work.
"It's made me happier and appreciate how lucky we are living in Britain much more than before."
During the mammoth trek, Mr Lake walked between 20 and 40 km (12-24 miles) each day for up to three months at a time.
He said a highlight was the north west of Scotland with its "wild, rugged and beautiful" scenery.
The worst moments were suffering a torn tendon and shin splints, and the Covid-19 pandemic delaying things by four months, he added.
Mr Lake carried all his belongings with him, wild camped in remote areas and got through seven pairs of shoes.
He said he could not believe he had completed the walk and was proud to have stuck at it, "but in a way it was just putting one foot in front of the other and not giving up".
Mr Lake said the British coastline had been "much wilder" than he had imagined.
"The pride of each different region is a beautiful thing to witness as you're walking," he said.
"Whether it be Cornwall or north west Scotland or Cumbria, everyone seems to love their own patch."
He said he was already planning to walk around the coast of Ireland for his next adventure.
.
Related Topics
- Published
- 24 December 2019
- Published
- 12 October 2016