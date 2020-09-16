Anthony Springett: Tribute paid to 'fondly remembered' student Published duration 25 minutes ago

image copyright Family photo image caption A crowdfunding page has been set up to raise money for the Shrubberies School, where Anthony was a pupil

Tributes have been paid to a boy who died the day before his 16th birthday from injuries sustained in a crash.

Anthony Springett, who was profoundly deaf, died two days after a collision involving a Toyota Rav-4 and a lorry on Metz Way, Gloucester, on 27 August.

The 15-year-old, from Stonehouse, had been a pupil at The Shrubberies School.

His family said he would be "fondly remembered" by everybody who knew him, "not least for the way in which he dealt with his own disabilities".

They said Anthony "left a memory... in everyone who crossed his path".

"Despite the many challenges that Anthony had to overcome in his short life, he still maintained a smile, a wonderful sense of humour and in his free time he loved to blow bubbles," the family tribute read.

A crowdfunding page set up in his memory has raised more than £1,000 for Shrubberies school, which helps children who have severe or profound learning difficulties.