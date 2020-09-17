Gloucester shop stabbing victim killed unlawfully, coroner rules Published duration 43 minutes ago

image copyright Gloucestershire News Service image caption Omar Rashid was treated in hospital but died on 12 September last year from his injuries

A man stabbed repeatedly in a Gloucester shop was unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.

Omar Rashid, 35, was fatally stabbed by Esam Darwood in Barton Best Foods, Barton Street, on 26 August last year.

A Gloucester inquest heard Mr Rashid ran from the shop but was pursued by Dawood who pinned him against a wall and stabbed him again multiple times.

Mr Rashid managed to break free but then collapsed in the street, where Dawood, 27, stabbed him again.

Avon and Somerset Police officer David Parry-Jones told the inquest Mr Rashid tried to defend himself and ran out of the shop bleeding, pursued by Dawood.

"At one point Dawood pushed Mr Rashid up against a wall on the opposite side of the street and inflicted further stab wounds," he said.

"Members of the public tried to intervene and restrain Dawood from inflicting further stab wounds.

"Dawood, however, struggled from his captors and inflicted further stab wounds to Mr Rashid when he was lying on the floor.

"Eventually the knife was removed from Dawood's grasp and he walked back across the road and into his home."

image copyright Google image caption Omar Rashid was first stabbed inside Barton Best Foods, and further attacked in the street

Dawood was arrested shortly after when police called him out of his house.

The inquest heard Mr Rashid was treated in hospital but died on 12 September from his injuries.

A post-mortem examination identified the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest and stomach.

Mr Parry-Jones added the force was unable to fully identify the motive for the attack.

He initially denied murder, but later told the judge he wanted to plead guilty and be sentenced immediately.