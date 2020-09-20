BBC News

Cheltenham homes evacuated overnight over gas leak fear

image copyrightUlani Seaman
image captionEmergency services evacuated homes in the area as a precaution
Two streets were evacuated for several hours overnight after a suspected gas leak.
Emergency services were called to Granville Street in Cheltenham at 21:20 BST on Saturday.
Wales and West Utilities discovered it was not a gas leak but an electrical fault which had caused fumes to build up in the basement of a property.
Three households were kept away until Sunday morning while the rest of the residents affected returned at 02:00.
image captionTwo streets were initially evacuated while investigations were carried out
image captionThe gas smell was due to an electrical fault, engineers said
image captionEngineers were called the scene in Cheltenham on Saturday night