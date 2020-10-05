Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service accused of institutional racism
Retired firefighters have accused Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service of being "institutionally racist".
Former staff and their families have told the BBC they want the government to investigate the service over its conduct towards BAME staff.
Retired firefighter Nathan Lewis said he felt "worthless" and "we as ethnic minorities are there as a token".
The fire service blamed "an ignorant few" for problems in the past but denied being racist as an organisation.
Mr Lewis notched up nearly 30 years of service before he retired aged 55, in 2019.
"Serving my community has been a pleasure but working in an organisation like that is painful because of what happens to people like me," he explained.
"It's institutionally racist. It's archaic.
"They've made me feel worthless. I'm embarrassed to say it but they made me feel different, different to my colleagues who are Caucasian."
Mr Lewis has called for a government inquiry.
'Swastikas on kit'
One of his former colleagues, who is white and has also retired, agreed he had witnessed racism during his time with the service.
Speaking anonymously, he said he had seen a black colleague being racially abused and swastikas were drawn on his kit.
"There was a case with a black firefighter being arrested on parade for a theft allegation relating to a small amount of money from the social club," he said.
"Money had been stolen by others who were not black, and they were dealt with differently and didn't require the police coming into the station and arresting them while on parade, in front of their colleagues."
In 2014 firefighter John James, who died from a brain tumour last year, was successful in a tribunal against the service over accusations he was victimised at work.
A separate claim of racial victimisation was dismissed, but some members of his family remain unhappy about the tribunal's decision.
Sarah, his widow, said: "People would ignore him, they wouldn't sit with him. They hid his kit, it was just horrendous.
"John was really good at his job but when he went for promotion on numerous occasions he was told 'you've just missed it'. I believe it was because of the colour of his skin."
'Historic cultural issues'
Wayne Bowcock, Gloucestershire’s Chief Fire Officer, admitted there had been problems of racism in the past but disagreed his organisation was institutionally racist.
“As a service we know we have mainly, but not exclusively, historic cultural issues that must and are being addressed," he said.
"We are firmly focused on rooting out and tackling racism and the impact it has on those who suffer at the hands of the ignorant few.
"I don't believe Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service is institutionally racist.
"I would not be part of an organisation that is not moving in the right direction."
The service was working with Warwickshire and Oxfordshire to recruit a diversity advisor, he added.