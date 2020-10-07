Man charged with kidnap and assault in Gloucestershire
A man has been charged with two counts of kidnap and four counts of assault against women in Gloucestershire.
Police said the alleged offences happened between July and October and included an incident in which a woman was allegedly hit with a hammer.
The force said the man, from Gloucester, had also been charged with two counts of attempted kidnap and possession of an offensive weapon.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Gloucester Crown Court on 7 November.