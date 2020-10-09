Antique phones sale for "five star" Cheltenham hospice
A collection of antique telephones is being sold to raise money for a hospice that gave "five star treatment" to their owner in his dying days.
Robin Adcroft died from cancer, aged 58, at Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice in 2018.
His husband hopes to raise £10,000 - enough to run the hospice for one day - by selling over 30 Bakelite phones, dating from the 1930s to the 1960s.
It was Mr Adcroft's "last wish" to donate them to the hospice.
His husband, Zac Rensburg, 38, said: "If this money can help just one other person like Sue Ryder helped us it will be worth every penny."
Mr Rensburg, from Cheltenham, said Mr Adcroft was also known as Robin Banks in his days as a pirate radio DJ for Radio Caroline and Radio Northsea in the 1970s.
"It was his hobby collecting the phones and restoring them, and he wanted to donate them to Sue Ryder Leckhampton, who were really good at looking after him," he said.
Mr Rensburg said he had already donated £5,000 from selling part of the collection and hoped to raise a similar amount by selling others on eBay.
He added he planned to hold on to "one telephone of each colour" including a "rare" green Bakelite model "as a memento".
A spokesperson for the hospice said it was "a wonderful way to remember Robin and help raise funds" for other families needing its care.