BBC News

Gloucester: Mentoring scheme aims to address BAME health needs

Published
image captionValerie Simms is behind the community-led Walk In My Shoes project

A mentoring scheme to improve the experiences of members of the BAME community within the health service is under way in Gloucester.

The Walk In My Shoes project sees residents paired up with senior NHS staff to discuss their experiences.

It hopes to address issues of unconscious bias and a lack of understanding of medical needs specific to the BAME community.

The NHS said it welcomed the project as there was "evidently a problem".

Eight members of the BAME community work closely with eight health service directors.

image captionThe group meets at the All Nations Club in Gloucester

"We are asking important questions but also personal questions because we are getting to know each other as individuals," said project leader Valerie Simms.

"What we are going to have is grassroots communications to make the NHS aware of what BAME communities are all about.

"We are hoping that that we will have more diverse communications with individuals and, because we are working with the directors of the NHS, it is going to be filtered down to a more community level."

Paul Roberts, chief executive of the Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust, said there was "evidently a problem" in the NHS "as a whole" and locally.

"Health outcomes for many BAME communities are worse than for the majority white population, and within the NHS black people are less represented, and we need to sort that out."

More on this story

  • Coronavirus: More care urged for pregnant BAME patients

    Published
    27 June

  • Why are more people from BAME backgrounds dying from coronavirus?

    Published
    19 June

  • Coronavirus: Report on BAME Covid-19 deaths sparks call for action

    Published
    16 June

  • Coronavirus: Black Britons face 'twice the risk' of death, says ONS

    Published
    7 May