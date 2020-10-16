Gloucester Cathedral's cheese-roller gargoyle unveiled
A 3ft (1m) tall gargoyle for Gloucester Cathedral which depicts the area's famous annual cheese-rolling contest has been unveiled.
As part of a £530,000 restoration of the 900-year-old building the gargoyle will be placed high on its north side.
It will be the sixth and final gargoyle to be installed, which includes a rugby player, a jockey and a suffragette.
Master mason Pascal Mychalysin designed what he said was the "bonkers" cheese chaser.
He said last year it was "loosely inspired by [feminist writer] Germaine Greer having a row".
The new stone gargoyles are being installed to protect one of the oldest parts of the building, by channelling rain water from the roof away from the side of the building.
The new gargoyles have been designed to represent Gloucestershire's six districts.
The cheese-chaser is the gargoyle for Tewkesbury, marking the death-defying cheese-rolling races down Cooper's Hill.
Cheltenham is represented by a tearful jockey grasping the Gold Cup, while a rugby player with a "broken nose and cauliflower ears" is the Gloucester statue.
The gargoyle inspired by suffragette Annie Kenney, pays tribute to the forgotten women of the Stroud mills.
While a miner gargoyle was created to represent the Forest of Dean freeminers and a sheep shearer for the Cotswolds.
The cheese-roller gargoyle is due to be installed at the end of October.