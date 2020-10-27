Body-in-suitcases-accused no longer facing criminal charges
A man who was accused of helping a woman following the discovery of human remains in two suitcases is no longer facing criminal charges.
Mahesh Sorathiya, 39, of Wolverhampton, was charged with assisting an offender after the suitcases were found near a quarry in the Forest of Dean on 12 May.
They contained the body of Phoenix Netts, 28, from Birmingham.
The Crown Prosecution Service said the case against Mr Sorathiya had now been dismissed.
Gareeca Conita Gordon, 27, from Birmingham is charged with murder and is next due to appear at Bristol Crown Court next month.
