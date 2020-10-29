PC Jonny Wall denies seeking sex with vulnerable woman
A married police officer who sent 80 text and Instagram messages to a vulnerable woman has denied pursuing a sexual relationship with her.
PC Jonny Wall signed off three messages with a kiss but claimed they were "habitual" and a mistake, a misconduct hearing heard.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary claims PC Wall had shown he wanted a "sexual or inappropriate relationship".
He said he is happily married and would "never jeopardise" that relationship.
PC Wall visited the woman, referred to as Miss A, who had split up with a man and was threatening take her own life, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
He sent messages complimenting the woman on her looks and personality and said her ex-partner had been "punching above his weight".
But PC Wall, who was based at Emersons Green station, said he had "wanted to give [Miss A] peace of mind" and had joined the police to "help people".
"I thought if I could impart some wisdom it could only be a good thing," he said.
"I wasn't trying to strike up a sexual relationship with Miss A - never in 1,000 years did that come into my mind. That's one of the most disrespectful things you can do."
Representing Avon and Somerset Constabulary, Mark Ley-Morgan said: "PC Wall knew it's an absolute no-no for an officer to be communicating using his personal Instagram account with someone he met through the profession.
"A member of the public reading these messages would wonder what's going on, why is a police officer talking to her like this about how she's been treated?
"It discredits the police force."
The hearing continues.