Forest of Dean body in suitcase murder trial date set
- Published
A date has been set for the trial of a woman who is accused of murder and transporting the victim's body in suitcases to the Forest of Dean.
Gareeca Conita Gordon, 27, is accused of murdering Phoenix Netts, 28, in Birmingham earlier this year.
At a short hearing at Bristol Crown Court, Mrs Justice May set a date for Ms Gordon's trial of 26 April 2021.
Ms Gordon, who has been remanded in custody, did not attend the hearing.
Her trial is expected to last for up to two weeks.
The judge previously dismissed a charge against a second defendant in the case, Mahesh Sorathiya.
Mr Sorathiya, 38, from Wolverhampton, had been accused of assisting Ms Gordon.
After Ms Netts' death, her family released a statement saying they were "devastated at what has happened," and appealed for their privacy to be respected.
The remains of Ms Netts were found near a quarry in Coleford on 12 May.
