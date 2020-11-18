Gloucester: 'Vicious' rapist jailed for 11 years
- Published
A man has been jailed for 11 years for attacking and raping a woman in Gloucester.
Petru-Marian Bradu, 19, knocked his victim unconscious with a punch to the head before attacking her on 23 July 2019.
He was sentenced to nine years for rape and two years for assault at Gloucester Crown Court.
Det Con Steve Martin said: "This was a particularly vicious incident where the victim was targeted by a stranger."
Bradu, of Barton Street, Gloucester, must serve a minimum of two thirds of the sentence and will be added to the sex offenders' register for life.
It took a jury less than an hour to reach a unanimous guilty verdict during the trial in October.
The court was told that Bradu attacked the woman while she was walking along Widden Street.
Specialist officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary's rape and serious sexual offences team had a full DNA profile of the attacker but initially could not find a match.
However, Bradu was arrested for assault in December 2019 and officers established the link.
Det Con Martin said: "Stranger rapes are very rare in Gloucestershire, however they can unfortunately happen and sadly but unsurprisingly the victim suffered considerably in terms of her mental health as a consequence."