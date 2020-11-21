BBC News

Covid-19: Thornbury school closes after positive test

Published
image copyrightCrossfields Federation
image captionCrossfields Infant School will remain closed for the rest of November

A primary school has closed after a visiting nurse tested positive for coronavirus.

Crossways Infant School in Thornbury, South Gloucestershire, announced it would shut until December as a "precautionary measure".

The school said the positive test involved a member of an immunisation team.

Some classes have also been sent home to isolate from Crossways Junior School, which is on the same site.

According to the school's website a flu vaccination team visited the infant school on 16 November.

A statement from Crossways Federation, which runs both schools, said the decision to close the 170-pupil infant school "had not been taken lightly".

"We are wanting to ensure that we are doing everything to protect our children, young people and staff," it said.

Year 5 and year 6 groups at the junior school have been sent home to isolate.

