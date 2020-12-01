Teenage girl raped near Gloucester's Coney Hill Park
Police are investigating after a teenage girl was raped in woodland near a park.
The incident took place on Monday close to Coney Hill Park in Abbeymead, Gloucester.
Forensic officers from Gloucestershire Police are at the scene on Tuesday and it remains under police guard.
A spokeswoman said the investigation is in its early stages and no arrests have yet been made.
She said: "Officers were called yesterday evening where it was reported that a teenage girl had been raped in a wooded area near to Coney Hill Park.
"Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Coney Hill and Coney Hill Park between 6pm and 8.30pm or has dashcam/CCTV footage to get in contact."
The teenage girl is currently receiving support from specialist officers.