Pandemic inspires Phil Beastall's latest Christmas short
The coronavirus pandemic has inspired the latest Christmas film by a man whose John Lewis-inspired festive shorts have gone viral each year.
A Gift They'll Never Forget tells the touching story of the power of memory and remembering lost loved ones.
It comes two years after creator Phil Beastall's Christmas film, Love is a Gift was watched more than 50m times online.
Mr Beastall said he hopes the new film "resonates after the year we've had".
The film shows a mother sending her son a video message to his phone in the future.
The 34-year-old filmmaker, from Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire, said: "Many people will have suffered the unfortunate and premature loss of loved ones.
"In our digital age, now's the time to be saving photos, videos, documents and anything of importance in a safe and secure space, before it's too late."
Mr Beastall said the pandemic led to extra hurdles when it came to making his latest film in November.
"We faced more challenges than normal when trying to capture this film, due to Covid restrictions," he explained.
"We were also hit with another national lockdown not long before our first day of filming.
"However, James Whitehill, our producer, did a fantastic job in ensuring that everything stayed on track despite many last-minute changes that had to be made."
Mr Beastall has said his films were inspired by the John Lewis Christmas adverts.
After Love is a Gift went viral in November 2018, Mr Beastall set up a video production company with his partner.
This led to him directing Lewis Capaldi's video for his single, Someone You Loved, starring Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi.
Made for You, his Christmas 2019 follow-up to After Love is a Gift was also a huge hit online.
Mr Beastall is now head of film and video at smartphone app company Memories Group which commissioned A Gift They'll Never Forget.