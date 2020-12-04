Gloucester 'brain tonic' seller guilty of false claims
- Published
A woman who sold a "brain tonic" online, claiming it could "reverse Alzheimer's" has been found guilty of falsely claiming it could cure illness.
Genevieve Flight, 43, claimed it could also treat other diseases including cancer, Gloucester Crown Court heard.
Flight, formerly of Gloucester, was found guilty by jury of a total of 12 charges related to misleading practice.
The case was heard in her absence and sentencing will take place when she returns to court.
The court heard Flight, a director of the Shambhallah Healing Center registered at an address in Quedgeley, Gloucester, claimed there was not a condition or illness without a cure.
'Herbal tonic'
She was convicted of six charges of falsely claiming a product can cure illness, and six of engaging in a misleading practice.
The charges related to claims made on her website and social media about being able to treat diseases including cancer, Alzheimer's and Huntington's disease.
Prosecutor Rupert Russell told the jury that Gloucestershire Trading Standards was contacted by a cancer survivor who had noticed Flight had been messaging patients in a private Facebook group, suggesting they use her treatment, a "herbal tonic".
The court heard that in police interviews Flight could not provide any evidence that she had cured anybody, despite saying she had helped many people.
'Profound effect'
Expert witness, consultant psychiatrist Dr Alex Bailey, told the jury it was not possible to cure or reverse the progress of Alzheimer's.
He said claims that a tonic, or "healing using channelling of positive energy", could reverse the condition were "false".
"Alzheimer's is life limiting, and has a profound effect on families.
"They can be desperate and reach for anything that might help," he added.
Judge, Recorder James Waddington QC, had ruled the trial could go ahead in the defendant's absence because he was satisfied she was aware of it.
He said she was believed to be in Nigeria and a warrant for her arrest had been issued.
Sentencing will take place once she is apprehended.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk