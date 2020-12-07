Cheltenham artist finds US fans for his 'shiny' art
By Aleisha Scott
Reporter
- Published
A young artist who taught himself how to draw has found a global fan base for his photo-realism work.
Jack Verhaeg, from Teddington near Cheltenham, creates pencil shaded drawings which look like photographs.
Mr Verhaeg said: "I like shiny things that have a lot of detail so it takes a lot of patience and time."
He started selling his work this year after struggling to find a job since graduating in English and Film from Exeter University.
One drawing can take more than 100 hours to create.
Other work includes a crumpled coke can, a beer bottle and a Japanese lucky cat.
Mr Verhaeg said: "I've sold originals and prints across the UK but most of my sales come from America, from Los Angeles, Arizona and lots in New York.
"It's really cool to think my work is hanging in someone's home on the other side of the world."
Now he is creating new pieces to fund a Masters degree in screenwriting at the National Film and Television School which he starts next year.
His latest piece - entitled King of the Jungle - of a Lion's mouth is listed for $2,995 (about £2,254) as an original drawing on an American interior design site.
"I felt disillusioned by the traditional education system when I, like thousands of others, struggled to find a job after graduating.
"I had the opportunity to turn my art into a business and I've tried to make the most of it."
Jack's debut collection is also on display at the Paragon Gallery in Montpelier, Cheltenham.
Gallery manager James Pilsworth, said: "Jack's work brings eureka moments for people as they think they're looking at a photograph and as they look closer there is the realisation it's a drawing.
"There's such attention to detail, he has a real skill for capturing light and colour - it's an astounding technique.
"It's incredible that he is self-taught, it's not something you come across very often."