'Matilda the Beetle' brings Cirencester Christmas cheer
A decorated Volkswagen Beetle which "started out as a bit of a joke" four years ago has now become a Christmas tradition for its owner.
Andrew Gough, from Cirencester, covers the 1974 Super Beetle he has named Matilda in tinsel and other festive decorations.
He drives it around Cirencester every year to bring some Christmas cheer to people in the town.
"People love these cars, the old VW community is quite big," he said.
"I get a lot of flashing and beeping from different cars, people wave at me and I see them pointing and applauding."
Mr Gough, a member of the Wiltshire V-Dub Club, began his project with some leftover tinsel.
"I jokingly suggested to my wife sticking some tinsel on the car," he said.
"I thought it would be a one-off, but the following Christmas people were asking when I was going to decorate the car again and it took off from there.
"The amount of phones and cameras that I see come from out of nowhere when I drive past is amazing," he said.
Mr Gough plans to drive his decorated car in Cirencester and the surrounding areas every weekend up to Christmas.
His neighbour Sarah Forster says her four-year-old daughter is obsessed with Matilda.
"I think it's a really nice idea - this year in particular we need something to cheer ourselves up.
"If he parks out front, Amelia can see Matilda from her bedroom window.
"It's something we never get bored of," she added.
