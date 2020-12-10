BBC News

Old Severn Bridge: Queen's Jubilee renaming request to go to Government

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionQueen Elizabeth II opened the first Severn Bridge in 1966

Councillors have voted to rename the old Severn Bridge in honour of the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen opened the bridge, which links England and Wales via the M48, in 1966 and celebrates the jubilee in 2022.

South Gloucestershire councillors voted on Wednesday to write to Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps to request the change.

It's likely there would be a public consultation before a final decision.

Conservative member for Severn Vale Matthew Riddle had proposed the motion, saying he wanted the region to "go the extra mile" to mark the jubilee "in a suitable manner".

His motion did not contain a specific name, but he said his preference was the "Queen Elizabeth Severn Bridge".

  • Bridge sign criticised
  • £50m junction unused

"This is an historic occasion and we should mark it as a nation," he said.

"It's not just that she's reigned for 70 years, it's that she's done it in an exemplary way.

"I'm hoping this will now get some support from around the Severn."

image copyrightReuters
image captionThe Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022

After the vote, Mr Riddle said he hoped Highways England would now begin looking into the cost of the project.

He added that if Mr Shapps supported the idea, a full public consultation would be launched.

When the second Severn crossing was renamed the Prince of Wales Bridge in 2018, it drew criticism from Welsh nationalists.

The newer of the two bridges was opened by the prince in 1996, 30 years after the original crossing.

image copyrightGeograph/Jaggery
image captionSevern Bridge

Four-day weekend

The Queen's 70-year reign will be celebrated across the UK with a four-day Bank Holiday weekend from 2-5 June 2022.

To create the long weekend, the late May Spring Bank Holiday that year will be moved to Thursday 2 June and an additional Bank Holiday will be created on Friday 3 June.

As well as a wide range of public celebration events, jubilee medals will be awarded to public services workers and trees will be planted as part of the celebrations.

Related Topics

  • UK Royal Family
  • Queen Elizabeth II
  • Aust
  • River Severn

More on this story

  • Old Severn Bridge could be renamed to mark Queen's jubilee

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state

    Published
    16 September

  • M4 Prince of Wales Bridge journeys up 16% since toll removal

    Published
    7 December 2019

  • Severn bridges: M4 Severn crossing reopens toll free

    Published
    17 December 2018