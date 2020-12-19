Covid-19: TV show's struggling pub owners had 'awful' year
- Published
The owners of a Gloucestershire pub featured in a recent BBC Two programme say they have had an "awful" year.
Miles Connolly and Lotte Lyster of the Prince Albert in Stroud had built up its reputation as a popular local live music venue before Covid-19 struck.
The pub is currently operating as a pizza restaurant rather than rock and roll venue but they have promised that the bands will return when it is safe.
Mr Connolly said: "It's been awful, but not just for us but for everybody."
Their problems were highlighted by TV chef Tom Kerridge in an episode of Saving Britain's Pubs in November.
Since reopening after the first lockdown, and with restrictions on capacity and space, they have moved from being a "wet-led" pub into one with a greater emphasis on food.
To survive the pandemic, the couple, who have owned the pub for more than 20 years, have had to work differently.
Mr Connolly said: "I think diversification is the best thing really. You've got to diversify from what you did before. We were strictly a wet-led pub before, doing music. That's all out of the window right now.
"So me and the girls inside run a restaurant. We're a pizza restaurant rather than a rock and roll venue.
"But without doing that, the alternative isn't worth contemplating. We wouldn't be here."
Return of live music
Ms Lyster explained they had to adapt the interior of the pub to make adhere to strict social distancing guidelines and help people feel safe.
She said: "You have to make sure that you've got a safe environment, and right from beginning when we reopened back in July we've stuck rigidly to the rules."
The couple are remaining cautiously optimistic for the future and are hoping to welcome live music back as soon as possible.
"In the long-term to be able to bring great music to the people again. We really miss that.
"We've got so many bands that are extensions of our family," added Ms Lyster.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
- Published
- 8 March 2019