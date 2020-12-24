Gloucestershire flooding: Residents take refuge at school
- Published
Residents spent the night at a school after flash flooding made it impossible to get back to their homes.
Volunteers opened Picklenash Junior School in Newent, Gloucestershire, after heavy rain turned parts of the town into "an island" on Wednesday.
Parts of major roads throughout the county, including stretches of the M5, remain closed.
No rain is forecast for the county on Thursday but it is set to return on Sunday.
Tony Larner, the head of the Newent Federation of Schools, which includes the junior school, said: "Earlier [on Thursday] it was becoming quite clear that Newent was becoming an island.
"As a hub of the community we decided that we would open up our doors to let people in and see if we could help in some way."
Mel Warner, a school governor who was part of the volunteering team, said the last "very cold and very wet" family were taken to the school by firefighters at about 05:00 GMT after spending hours in their car.
She told BBC Radio Gloucestershire: "We tried really hard to get people in and get them a nice cup of tea and some toast and make plans as to whether they needed to stay or settle them down for the night if they were staying."
Martyn Midgley, Gloucestershire County Council's area highways manager, said the authority "did as much preparation" as possible ahead of the heavy rain but that it was not "100% sure where the wet spots would be."
"It turned out the whole of the county was one giant wet spot", he said.
A pub that had been closed for months because of the coronavirus lockdown will not now open for Christmas after being flooded.
The Toby Carvery at Over, near Gloucester, reopened in July but closed after the second lockdown in November.
Rees Keene, a partner in the business, said the area was still flooded but the water was receding.
In a video message, Mr Keene said he had "never seen anything like this".
The Environment Agency's Mick Green said tributaries and water courses reacted "incredibly quickly, bursting out of their banks".
He said: "There was just a huge amount of rain, some 30ml to 50ml in some places, and if you get that, smaller tributaries are going to react and get very high very quickly."
The M50 remains closed between junction 8 and junction 2 westbound and between junction 4 and junction 2 eastbound because of flooding.
While the A40 is closed eastbound between the A4136 and the A417, near Gloucester.