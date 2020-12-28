BBC News

Cotswolds snow: Motorists asked to avoid 'unnecessary' travel

Published
image copyrightHighways England
image captionGloucestershire Police said snow was causing problems on the A417 around Birdlip

People in Gloucestershire are being advised to avoid all unnecessary travel following heavy snow in the county.

Gloucestershire Police said it has had a number of reports of snow causing disruption, particularly in the Forest of Dean and the A417 around Birdlip.

The force tweeted: "Heavy snow is starting to fall in the rural parts of the county. This will cause delays on the roads."

It added: "Only go out if it is essential to do so."

