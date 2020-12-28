Cotswolds snow: Motorists asked to avoid 'unnecessary' travel
- Published
People in Gloucestershire are being advised to avoid all unnecessary travel following heavy snow in the county.
Gloucestershire Police said it has had a number of reports of snow causing disruption, particularly in the Forest of Dean and the A417 around Birdlip.
The force tweeted: "Heavy snow is starting to fall in the rural parts of the county. This will cause delays on the roads."
It added: "Only go out if it is essential to do so."