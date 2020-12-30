Worcester man trapped in flood thanks family for rescue
By Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley
Broadcast Journalist
- Published
A pensioner trapped in an "ice-cold" flooded car has thanked a family for rescuing him on Christmas Day.
Ken Spencer, 74, was driving from Malvern to visit his son in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, when he missed a warning on his sat-nav.
He lost control of the car in a flooded lane, off Upper Hook Road in Worcester, and water poured into the vehicle.
Mr Spencer said: "My life flashed before my eyes when I saw the water coming in, I could have died."
On Christmas Eve more than 40 people in Herefordshire and Worcestershire were also caught out by rising flood waters and had to be rescued from their vehicles.
Many parts of Gloucestershire have also seen snow, ice and heavy rainfall which led to flooding.
Members of the family-run business Clive's Fruit Farm, in Upton Upon Severn, helped Mr Spencer out of the car.
Mr Spencer added: "I want to thank the family for rescuing me and saving my life."
His son Anthony called the police around 12:00 GMT, when his father was an hour late to his home, which was out of character.
He said: "The police said he had been caught in a flood, taken to hospital and was okay. He was still shivering when we picked him up from hospital around 17:00 GMT.
"He lost control and the car floated off down the roadway with water flooding into the car.
"My dad said he panicked when the ice-cold water came in, he is disabled and has arthritis and he couldn't get the door open."
Joe Clive, 16, was working at the fruit farm when he heard Mr Spencer shouting for help.
'Lucky'
He dragged him out of the rear window with the help of his 18-year-old neighbour, James Hodgetts.
The rest of the Clive family carried him into their house and helped keep him warm and alert while waiting for emergency services.
His mother Jane Clive said: "The paramedics said if he had been in the water for 10 minutes more he would have died so he's lucky we spotted him."