Covid-19: Gloucestershire hospital in lockdown plea as cases rise
- Published
Health bosses are appealing to the public to obey lockdown rules to stop a county's main hospital being overwhelmed.
The Gloucestershire Royal is treating more than 200 coronavirus patients and facing rising admissions.
Intensive care consultant Dr Dave Windsor said: "Once community rates increase we are going to see a peak in hospital admissions afterwards."
About 20 people a day were being admitted over the last week.
The hospital said it was treating 60% more people than the peak of the first wave, putting enormous pressure on staff and services.
A number of the patients are under 60 and the youngest in their mid-30s and previously fit and well, it said.
'So frightened'
Ambulance worker Allie Sherlock, 44, who is being treated at the hospital, said: "I have never been so frightened my entire life.
"I was told two days ago that if I wasn't put on to a respirator and if I didn't give my lungs a rest that my two small children wouldn't have a mummy."
She said she had witnessed two people die on her ward who "were not elderly".
"I am very, very scared. This can happen to me, this can happen to anybody," she added.
Staff are being drafted in from other departments to help ease the pressure in the Covid wards, the hospital said.
Dr Windsor said: "Our community rates are still increasing and they will continue to increase until people stop spreading the virus.
"That's not the people's fault, it's very infective.
"As soon as people lockdown and follow the rules, the better we're going to be able to cope in two weeks' time."
