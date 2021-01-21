Virginia Woolf's literary confessions offered for sale
A book in which novelist Virginia Woolf shares her thoughts on the best and worst writers in the literary world has been listed for sale at auction.
Really and Truly: A Book of Literary Confessions, will go under the hammer later at Dominic Winter Auctioneers in South Cerney in Gloucestershire.
It includes answers from several writers on who is the 'greatest genius' and 'worst English novelist'.
Auctioneer Chris Albury said it was a "unique, literary jewel".
Virginia Woolf and Margaret Kennedy are among the writers in the book asked to give their measure of their contemporaries, with 10 sets of handwritten answers, dated between 1923 and 1927.
There are 39 questions, ranging from "who is the greatest prose writer that ever lived" to who they felt was the "worst living English playwright".
The book was uncovered by Kennedy's grandson William Mackesy while sorting through his late grandmother's effects.
Mr Mackesy said: "It is the dislikes which, perhaps inevitably, deliver most fun. DH Lawrence and James Joyce are both nailed as the most overrated English living writers.
"It is interesting how perceptions change, especially how little mention there is of now-most-celebrated writers from that era."
The book is estimated to sell for between £4,000 - £6,000. Mr Albury said what he loved about the book was how revealing it is.
"In under 100 handwritten words, in her distinctive purple ink, Virginia Woolf tells us so much about her literary passions and aversions.
"One could read whole biographies to seek out such snippets and here all is set out pithily on two pages.
"It really is a unique, literary jewel," he added.
