Gloucestershire Royal Hospital: Public order charge for woman
- Published
A woman has been charged over a public order offence at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
Debbie Hicks, from Stratford Road in Stroud, has been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
The 46 year-old has been released on bail and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on 30 March.
Gloucestershire Police said the incident took place on 28 December.
