Peckish burglar Jason Stratford traced by DNA on spoon
- Published
A burglar whose DNA was found on a spoon he used to eat cheesecake with as he raided a bar has been jailed.
Jason Stratford, 36, admitted burgling Seventeen Black in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, and stealing several bottles of alcohol at about 01:00 GMT on 2 January.
As he did so he helped himself to food from the kitchen of the Castle Street bar, leaving his dirty spoon behind.
He was also spotted on the bar's CCTV and was later identified by bar staff.
Stratford, of no fixed abode, was initially sentenced to 18 weeks in prison at North Somerset Magistrates' Court in Weston-super-Mare on 25 January.
His sentence was increased because his offending activated a 16-week suspended sentence for a burglary in August, meaning he has been sentenced to a total of 34 weeks in prison.
He must also pay compensation of £1,825 and a victim surcharge of £128.