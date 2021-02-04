Primary school to be built in Bishop's Cleeve
- Published
A carbon neutral school is to be built in a village in Gloucestershire.
The £11m primary school in Bishop's Cleeve is expected to open to reception pupils in 2023.
Gloucestershire County Council said the school would provide places for up to 630 children from the surrounding area by 2030.
Councillors considered adding primary places to Cleeve School but bought land for a new development near the Old Farmers Arms on Evesham Road instead.
Councillor Patrick Molyneux, Conservative, said "This is a major step forward in delivering new school places for Bishop's Cleeve and represents a big part of our £100m investment into schools, and into the future of children in our county."
Residents had favoured a location to the north of the village for the school, closer to new housing developments, but the council said no site there met the strict requirements.