Stroud attack: Man seriously injured in suspected stabbing
A man has suffered serious injuries in a suspected stabbing.
Police said the victim was injured at about 00:40 GMT on Saturday in Mathews Way, Stroud, Gloucestershire.
He was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where he remains in a stable condition.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in police custody.
