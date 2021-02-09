Storm Darcy produces 'magical' icicle display
- Published
As temperatures plunge across the UK, it has created the conditions for a stunning icicle display.
Angela White from Gloucestershire took these "magical" photographs of a hedge covered in icicles in Kingswood, Gloucestershire earlier.
She said: "As cars drove through the puddle they splashed water on the hedge.
"There were quite a few of them along the length of the hedge."
Reacting to her post on social media people commented they were "amazing", "magical", and "wonderful".
How do icicles form?
BBC Weather forecaster Ben Rich said: "Icicles form when the temperature of the air is just below freezing but the temperature of a surface, like a tree branch or a roof, rises just above zero.
"This is normally because the sun is shining directly on to that surface, and the extra warmth causes any lying snow or ice to gradually start to melt.
"Water will begin to drip off the branch or the roof, down into the sub-zero air and that drip of liquid water slightly warms the thin layer of air around it, in a process called conduction.
"The warmed air rises, taking the heat energy away with it, causing the water "drip" to freeze back into a drop of ice.
"As the process of melting, dripping and freezing continues around that first frozen drop, an icicle will begin to form - and if the conditions stay just right for long enough, it'll grow bigger and bigger."
This temperature comparison tool uses three hourly forecast figures. For more detailed hourly UK forecasts go to BBC Weather.
If you can't see the calculator, tap here.