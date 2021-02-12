Part of Gloucestershire A40 closed after burst water main
A section of a main road in Gloucestershire is closed in both directions due to a burst water main, affecting supply to around 75 homes.
The full closure has been in place between Highnam and Huntley on the A40 since around 11:55 GMT due to the burst water main at Birdwood.
Highways England said there is "significant damage" to the road.
The closure is expected to remain in place throughout the evening with traffic being diverted.
Severn Trent said it had received 75 reports from people in the area saying they had little or no water.
We are closing the A40 at Birdwood, near Huntley, due to a burst water main. Severn Trent are working hard to resolve the issue as soon as possible. The A40 will remain closed in both directions until it is safe for motorists. pic.twitter.com/yErfH1VXm1— Force Control Room (@GlosPolice_FCR) February 12, 2021
A spokesperson said: "We currently have engineers on site who are working to isolate the burst and restore supplies as quickly as possible.
"To keep our engineers and other road users safe, we've had to close a section of the A40.
"We're really sorry for the inconvenience as we know this is a busy road, but it will be our absolute priority to make sure the pipe is fixed and get everything back to normal as quickly as possible."
Highways England said "rectifying the problem is likely to be complex".