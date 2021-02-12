Cotswolds: Roman Cupid figurine dug up near planned A417 bypass
A 2,000-year-old Cupid figurine has been unearthed along the route of a new bypass in the Cotswolds.
The artwork was dug up in November near the new A417 Missing Link route being built between Gloucester and Swindon.
"It is a rare and exciting find. It will tell us about the lives and beliefs of the small Roman community that lived alongside this road," said Melanie Barge from Historic England.
There are fewer than 50 known figurines of this kind found in the UK.
It also one of only three found as part of an archaeological dig rather than by metal detectorists.
'Offering to the Gods'
The Cupid figurine is made of solid bronze with wings and holding a flaming torch and was discovered in a deposit of charcoal.
Highways England senior project manager Michael Goddard said: "It's fascinating to see that Romans would have lived in the area in a similar way to how we do today - drawn to the area's stunning beauty.
"It's also fascinating to see that the Romans also left offerings to the God of love to keep them happy and help shape their own lives - with Cupid now a staple of Valentine's Day celebrations all over the world."
A brooch also discovered at the same settlement has given an insight into daily life as a Roman.
It is ornate and shaped like an archer's bow leading archaeologists believe its owner was "quite wealthy".
Archaeologists also dug up a skeleton which was mysteriously found buried face down, which could have potentially meant the mystery person was "not well-liked, for instance a criminal".
