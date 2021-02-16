Covid-19: Royal International Air Tattoo cancelled due to pandemic
- Published
One of the largest air shows in the world, which attracts around 160,000 people every year, has been cancelled due to Covid-19.
The Royal International Air Tattoo had been due to take place at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, between 16-18 July.
Organisers said there were too many risks to plan further ahead as large sums of money could be lost if the show had to be cancelled nearer the time.
The event had been due to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year.
It is the second year in a row the show, which raises money for the Royal Air Force Charitable Trust, has been axed due to the pandemic.
The tattoo is among the world's largest military air shows and is the UK's biggest military aviation event.
Chief executive officer Paul Atherton said they had hoped the show could take place this year, but with five months to go, there were "still too many unknowns".
He said: "If we knew with some degree of certainty what the situation would be in the summer we'd be able to plan ahead, but the truth is we simply don't know.
"We have reached a point where, to plan further, would involve us committing large sums of money to secure the event infrastructure.
"Without any insurance being available this year, this money would be lost if the airshow had to cancel nearer the time. It was simply too big a risk to take."
Mr Atherton said he knew the decision would leave a lot of people disappointed, especially as the event was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary, but public safety was "paramount".
"By making this decision in a timely and controlled manner, we will be in a far stronger position to bounce back in 2022," he added.
"We remain determined to identify new opportunities to mark this important milestone this year."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk