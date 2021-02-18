War veteran Tommy Clough's 90th birthday finds support
A Korean War veteran set to spend his 90th birthday on his own has received messages from well-wishers including a former United States ambassador.
Tommy Clough lives alone in Staverton, Gloucestershire, and served as a gunner in the Battle of Imjin River in 1951.
Soldiers of Gloucestershire Museum said it had received a "phenomenal" response to a campaign to ensure he did not feel lonely on 24 February.
It has already received more than 100 cards and a message from Woody Johnson.
Mr Johnson was the US ambassador to the UK during President Donald Trump's administration.
Father-of-three Mr Clough spent two-and-a-half years in a Chinese prisoner of war camp when he was captured.
He is a keen supporter of the Soldiers of Gloucestershire Museum, which organised the birthday card campaign because he cannot celebrate with people during lockdown.
"I'm very appreciative. It's nice to know that people are thinking about me but let's face it, I'm not on my own," he said.
"There are plenty of others like me and you just persevere. I could hark back to World War II. Those were difficult days but we got through them."
Vicki Hopson, the museum's director, has frequently visited Mr Clough during the pandemic to check on his welfare. He has been widowed since 2009.
"Tommy's a great friend of the museum and he's been a great champion of us over the years", Ms Hopson said.
"We thought 'here's an opportunity to give something back'.
"Let's encourage people to send in cards, messages and video messages and pass them onto him on his birthday so he doesn't feel alone."
Mr Clough's daughter, Sue Kearns, said: "It's absolutely amazing. I don't think my dad quite realises how many cards he's going to get.
"How he's going to get through them I don't know - but it's really good."