Covid-19: Quarantine hotels 'unsafe' for returning students
By Steve Mather
BBC News
- Published
Parents and teachers are calling for international students to be allowed to self-isolate at their school, rather than in a "quarantine hotel".
The Boarding Schools Association has written to the government on behalf of 500 schools to say that the accommodation is unsafe for students.
James Davidson said the thought of his daughter quarantining on her return to school from Abu Dhabi made him anxious.
The government said parents should accompany children during quarantine.
Kitty Davidson faces having to quarantine in a hotel for ten days if she returns to Dauntsey's School in Wiltshire, due to the United Arab Emirates being on the government's travel 'red list'.
Mr Davidson said it has been an "anxious" and "unsettling" time.
"This is not something we really want her to go through. Equally, it will be extremely tough on her mentally to be learning remotely whilst all her friends are in school mixing socially.
"The stance from the schools is that they can provide quarantine and will provide regular testing so I am not sure this situation has really been thought through by the government," he added.
Student at Millfield School in Somerset, Saina Sodhi, 17, said uncertainty over travel and quarantine measures mean she is unlikely to return from India.
"Parents will be extremely unsettled to have to make their child quarantine at an unsafe location abroad," she said.
"Having not been to school for a year, going back now is crucial as being away from school for longer will have its impact on my education and performance as a student.
"A majority of my peers, who I have been in touch with, were extremely excited to go back to school but will not be returning due to the quarantine hotels," she said.
Emma Taylor, headteacher of Dean Close School in Cheltenham, said asking students to stay in a hotel is "unsafe" and headteacher of Westonbirt School, Natasha Dangerfield, said the policy risked putting students off coming to the UK.
"Those students that are on those countries listed, they won't come back," said Ms Dangerfield.
"I don't think the children or their parents are prepared to put them in that position and that's a huge loss to their education."
The Department for Education said children are not exempt from quarantine and asked parents to consider if it was "essential" for their children to "travel unaccompanied into the UK at this time".
If travel is "unavoidable", it says a parent or family member must accompany their child during quarantine.
