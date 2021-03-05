M5: Southbound lanes shut after vehicle overturns near Stroud
- Published
A section of the M5 in Gloucestershire has been closed because of an overturned vehicle.
Police were called at around 10:30 GMT on Friday after a van being towed by a 4X4 overturned near junction 13 for Stroud.
The southbound lanes are closed with specialist lifting equipment required to move the vehicles.
The driver of the towing vehicle sustained "minimal injuries", said police.
The closure is in place around junction 13 southbound and is causing lengthy queues in the area.
Diversions are in place and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.
