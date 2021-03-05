Dynasty cast reuniting to support 'Long Covid' research
A 40th-anniversary reunion of the cast of Dynasty will be held to help research into 'Long Covid'.
The online event will see the cast of the 1980s US soap opera gather for a fundraising quiz and panel evening.
Hosted by Radio 1 presenter Scott Mills, it will include 20 cast members including Linda Evans, Heather Locklear and Jack Coleman.
Dynasty actress Emma Samms, who organised the event, has suffered from Long Covid for a year.
Ms Samms, who lives in the Cotswolds, has had the condition since contracting coronavirus in March 2020.
'Confusing and demoralising'
The British actress, who played Fallon Carrington in the show, has been working with clinicians at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on research to learn more about the continuing effects of the virus.
To raise awareness of the condition, Ms Samms has talked about her symptoms - ranging from shortness of breath and chest pain to extreme fatigue.
She said: "I have good days and bad days but I am exactly the same as I was a year ago which is frustrating, confusing and demoralising."
The Dynasty reunion will take place via Zoom on 20 March. Fans of the show, which ran from 1981 to 1989, can buy tickets to watch and take part in a 90-minute quiz and Q&A along with a silent auction of scripts and memorabilia.
John James, Ray Abruzzo, Maxwell Caulfield, Stephanie Beacham and Terri Garber are among the cast members taking part.
Ms Samms said: "For me to feel proactive in doing something like this has been such a gift and hopefully it will lead to a greater understanding of what will affect people for a long time to come.
"I have been thrilled at how many of the cast are involved, it's the biggest Dynasty reunion ever.
"They were all very sympathetic, and enthusiastic about finding a way to help which has been wonderful.
"It's going to be a really fun 'night out', except that it's in!"
Search for therapy
Funds raised through the event will go to Southmead Hospital Charity to fund Coronavirus research.
Dr David Arnold lead researcher at Southmead Hospital said: "To have the support of someone like Emma who knows exactly what long Covid sufferers go through every day means so much to us working on the study.
"With the support of Emma and the Dynasty reunion, we're working to understand why this happens and if there are any therapies to help people."