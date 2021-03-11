Overturned lorry closes Gloucestershire road in high winds
A section of a busy road has been closed in both directions after a lorry overturned in high winds.
The A417 in Gloucestershire, between the A436 Air Balloon Roundabout and the A429 at Cirencester, was closed shortly before 06:30 GMT on Thursday.
Gloucestershire Police said no one had been reported injured and asked drivers to find alternative routes.
Several weather-related incidents, such as fallen trees, have been reported in the Cotswold and Stroud areas.
Highways England said the closure was expected to remain in place throughout the early morning.
Meanwhile, the A48 Severn Bridge has also been closed to traffic in both directions due to strong winds.
The bridge closure will remain in place between junctions one and two until the high winds subside, with traffic being diverted via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
With wind speeds consistently sitting at 60-65mph, gusting to over 70mph on the bridge deck and topping 110mph on the Aust Viaduct; the #M48 #SevernBridge will remain closed until those wind speeds subside.— The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) March 11, 2021
A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place across large parts of England and Wales, including the South West.
Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 70mph in coastal areas and high ground, with the warning set to last until 3pm on Thursday.
The RNLI urged people to be cautious if visiting exposed cliffs, seafronts or piers due to the "severe safety risk" caused by the wind, which is expected to be accompanied by heavy showers.
