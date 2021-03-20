Wick quarry could become outdoor activity centre
- Published
A former quarry could be turned into an outdoor activity centre.
Wick quarry in South Gloucestershire could host activities such as archery, axe throwing, kayaking and paddle boarding.
UK Active Outdoors, in partnership with Battle Archery, has applied for a change of use at the site.
Some local residents have expressed concerns about traffic management if the plans go ahead.
If the change of use is granted, a launch platform and floating pontoons will also be built so the lake can become an open water swimming centre.
From 1892 Wick quarry, on London Road, was the site of the Wick Golden Valley Ochre and Oxide Works, with ochre extracted from the limestone pits and mines.
Ochre from Wick was used to colour The Mall outside Buckingham Palace and used around the world as pigment in pottery, paper and paints.
The site closed in the 1970s and in 2005 the quarry was converted into a nature reserve, managed by South Gloucestershire Council, the local community and landowners MJ Church
'Balance with nature'
If the plans, which are to be debated by South Gloucestershire Council before the end of April, are approved, the activity centre will be used as an educational hub.
Tristan Bawn, co-director of UK Active Outdoors, said the centre would "help people recover mentally and physically" and "reconnect all of us back to nature, providing a community meeting place".
He added: "Getting the right balance with wildlife is crucial and something the team have been working on for the last seven years."
There have been 118 comments on the plans, with some neighbours raising concerns around traffic management and access issues.
Wick and Abson Parish Council said they did not oppose the plans but added: "We have concerns about the proposed access routes and parking given the high volume of traffic which will traverse the single-track roads to and from the site and its impact on local residents and the parish in general."
If permission is given, the outdoor centre could be open in the summer.