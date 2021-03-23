Gloucester Rugby: Tributes to 'the voice' of Kingsholm
Tributes are being paid to a man who only missed nine matches in a 40-year career as a stadium announcer.
Graham Spring's voice was a fixture at Gloucester Rugby's Kingsholm Stadium from his first game in 1978 to when he stepped down in 2018.
Mr Spring died on Monday after a short illness.
The club's chief executive Lance Bradley said fans and players alike held him in "an incredibly high regard".
Described by the club as "the voice of Kingsholm", Mr Spring's first game was on 2 September 1978, when Gloucester hosted Broughton Park.
Gloucester say there will be a tribute to Mr Spring before Friday's Premiership game against Exeter, and a bigger tribute when fans return to the stadium next season.
When interviewed by BBC Radio Gloucestershire in 2014, Mr Spring said taking on the role changed his life.
"All of a sudden people would come up to me and say 'do you do this for other people?'," he said.
"I found that I was being invited to be an MC at a boxing tournament, an MC at a dinner, quiz master and even at a village fete informing people that in five minutes' time the vegetable judging would start."
Mr Spring added that doing announcement's in Kingsholm's old wooden grandstand was hard work, as the microphone was in a small office at the back of the structure.
"Every time someone scored I had to run down the steps, sprint to the back of the stand, announce it, then sprint back to my seat.
"Sometimes, perhaps on an Easter Monday, Gloucester would play New Brighton and win 66-3. I was up and down those stairs like a mad thing," he said.
'A legend'
Andy Wyman, who took over from Mr Spring, said he remembers being told to "just be himself" by his predecessor.
"I don't think it's any exaggeration that him being himself meant he's loved by tens of thousands," said Mr Wyman.
Gloucester chief executive Lance Bradley said Mr Spring was "a legend".
"I remember going to my first game and it was Graham's voice that made it so special for me, so I think we've all got very fond memories of him," said Mr Bradley.
"The outpouring of affection from fans, from former players, current players shows what an incredibly high regard he was held in."