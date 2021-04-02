Covid lockdown: More patients choosing to die at home
By Steve Knibbs
BBC West
- Published
The number of patients choosing palliative care at home has risen by 25% in Gloucestershire during lockdown.
The service has always been there but due to hospital visiting restrictions more patients are choosing to go home.
Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust said 50 people in their care had died at home in lockdown compared to 40 people the year before.
They were supported at home by a team of community nurses who managed their care and medication.
'Rather be home'
"Our work is dispensing care and compassion and nursing," said senior community nurse Lizzie Cox.
"People are often very vulnerable and very scared at the end of their life. We're there to hold them and make sure they are supported in every way possible."
She continued: "The main thing we provide is symptom control," by providing medication.
Ms Cox is visiting Christine McMullen in Gloucester who has bowel cancer that was diagnosed many years ago.
In February she was told nothing more could be done and was able to come home for palliative care and to be with her family.
"It's been good at hospital but I'd still rather be at home," she said.
Community nurses work with the patient's family too.
Mrs McMullen has been married to Alan for more than 50 years and he said having her at home was "fantastic" and made him quite emotional.
"She really picks up when my son or daughter visit, it's obvious the best place for her is at home," he added.
Former security guard Marcus Tarantino, 33, has a brain tumour and is spending his final days with family at his home in Gloucester.
"It does make a big difference," he said.
Palliative care at home, if given 24/7 was a gift and a privilege and made the most difficult of times easier to bear, Mr Tarantino's brother Dario said.
"For anyone who is in this situation I would definitely have your loved ones at home with you if you can.
"It's time you'll never get back with them and it's memories you're never going to forget."