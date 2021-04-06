Tewkesbury: £6.5m project to upgrade water pipes set to begin
A £6.5m project to upgrade pipes and improve water supplies in Gloucestershire has been launched.
Severn Trent is replacing almost 1.6 miles of water pipes under a large area of land called the Severn Ham in Tewkesbury.
The major work will see older pipes replaced with new ones and is expected to be completed by the end of November.
A Severn Trent official said she hoped there would not be "any interruptions to water supplies".
Shannon Currall added: "The people of Tewkesbury understand just how important the water pipes under the Ham are - they supply the whole area with water."
Work will get underway on the seven-month project on Tuesday, beginning in the field south of Mythe Water Treatment Works, before moving on to the Severn Ham.
Temporary traffic control measures will be put in place when necessary on Mythe Road and Quay Street and people will still be able to access the land.
Ms Currall said the work was being done to provide customers with a "more reliable supply of water".
"In order to maintain access within the Severn Ham, which we know is well used by the local community, defined crossing points and alternative footpath routes will be in place," she said.
The Severn Ham is a 70 hectare Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) situated on the banks of the rivers Severn and Avon.
Tewkesbury Town Council is responsible for the popular walking spot, which is also home to nesting birds and plants.
